A hundred years ago | Saw mill at Beypore
Published - October 28, 2024 03:11 am IST

Calicut, Oct. 26: In connection with the grievance of the timber trade over the Government’s decision to establish a saw mill at Beypore for cutting up teak into sleepers to be supplied on contract to the railway, His Excellency the Governor during his recent visit to Malabar accorded a long interview to a representative of the leading timber exporters on the coast, who urged several suggestions on His Excellency’s consideration. His Excellency was keenly interested in the views and suggestions put forward.

