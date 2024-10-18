GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | More arrests in drive against smugglers
Published - October 18, 2024 03:15 am IST

Bombay, Oct. 17: Mohan Dubai, an alleged smuggler, was arrested here under the MISA [Maintenance of Internal Security Act] last night. With this, the number of arrests in Bombay under the MISA has gone up to 31.

According to the police, Mohan Dubai used to smuggle synthetic yearn into India using Dubai as the base. He had been arrested thrice earlier in connection with smuggling cases.

Meanwhile, Income-Tax officials to-day completed the searches of places connected with some alleged smugglers, started on Tuesday. Among the places searched were those of Haji Mastan and Yusuf Patel and a building contractor, who had told the officials that he no longer was in the smuggling business. In some places, the officials seized jewellery and a few documents.

UNI reports: An order was passed to-day for acquiring an undervalued piece of land at Ghatkopar in North Bombay. Inquiries by Income-Tax officials showed that the land, valued at Rs. 1.5. lakhs at fair market value, had been shown as having been sold to a co-operative housing society for Rs. 48,750.

