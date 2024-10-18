Rangoon, Oct. 17: His Excellency the Governor addressed a meeting of the citizens of Prome and surrounding country today and emphasised that the opposition to capitation tax was not economical but political. His Excellency said that he had now discussed the situation with two very able and experienced Burman Deputy Commissioners in charge of the Terrawady and Prome Districts and found complete agreement between them as to the nature of the movement against payment of the capitation tax.

