Fifty years ago | Small ads. on post cards proposed
Published - November 22, 2024 04:54 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 21: The Communications Minister, Mr. S.D. Sharma, told the Lok Sabha to-day that small advertisements on post cards without reducing writing space and putting up of hoardings in the compounds of post office buildings were proposed to increase the revenue of the Post and Telegraphs Department.

Replying to the debate on the Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Bill, 1974, already passed by the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Sharma said certain other proposals were being considered to raise the huge funds required to improve the post and telegraph services.

The Bill which seeks to empower the Government to make rules for the levy of charges in respect of any application for providing any telegraph line, appliance or apparatus, was later passed by the Lok Sabha. The bill also validated the charges already levied from December 1, 1969.

