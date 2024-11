Rangoon, Nov. 21: His Excellency the Governor laid the foundation stone of Burma’s Institute of Public Health, named after his Excellency, this evening. Major G.G. Jolly, Director of Public Health, in welcoming His Excellency and others emphasised the necessity for such an institute. He compared a public health department without laboratories to a backward child that has not yet developed its sensory faculties.

