ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | President opens Godavari Bridge
Premium

Published - November 21, 2024 03:11 am IST

Rajahmundry, Nov. 20: The President, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, to-day declared open the 2.9 km long rail cum road bridge across the Godavari and described it as an engineering feat “of which we can justifiably be “proud”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second bridge across the Godavari which has cost Rs. 12.22 crores including the road deck and the approaches to it took ten years to complete.

The President declared open the road deck at the Rajahmundry end and the railway bridge at the Kovvur end and addressed a public meeting at the Lal Bahadur Stadium.

In his address he said he was glad to know that this bridge was the first in India where indigenous high tensile steel had been used for the girders which had been erected by the cantilever method — the most modern method of construction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was a matter of pride that the longest rail-cum-road bridge in Asia had been constructed with entirely indigenous know-how in design and construction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US