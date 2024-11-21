 />
Fifty years ago | President opens Godavari Bridge
Published - November 21, 2024 03:11 am IST

Rajahmundry, Nov. 20: The President, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, to-day declared open the 2.9 km long rail cum road bridge across the Godavari and described it as an engineering feat “of which we can justifiably be “proud”.

The second bridge across the Godavari which has cost Rs. 12.22 crores including the road deck and the approaches to it took ten years to complete.

The President declared open the road deck at the Rajahmundry end and the railway bridge at the Kovvur end and addressed a public meeting at the Lal Bahadur Stadium.

In his address he said he was glad to know that this bridge was the first in India where indigenous high tensile steel had been used for the girders which had been erected by the cantilever method — the most modern method of construction.

It was a matter of pride that the longest rail-cum-road bridge in Asia had been constructed with entirely indigenous know-how in design and construction.

