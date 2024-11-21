Leafield, (Oxford) Mid, Nov. 20: In connection with the International Radio Week England will broadcast special programmes on Tuesday evening from halfpast ten to halfpast eleven. The object of the proposal is utilisation of wireless for promotion of international understanding and goodwill. The opening programme transmitted from London will probably commence with an address by Lord Parmoor and will include a number of items by the broadcasting station band. On Thursday the Brussels broadcast station will transmit. Friday evening is allotted to the Danish Radio Club and on Saturday the Radio, Paris, will provide the programme. The Pittsburg station in the United States is also taking part, but a definite evening has not yet been fixed. Each of these stations will transmit a special programme for the occasion composed, as far as possible, of characteristic national items. The British Broadcasting Company has intimated its intention to endeavour to pick up their special transmissions from abroad and re-broadcast them for the benefit of listeners within its range.

Related Topics From the Archives