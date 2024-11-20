New Delhi, Nov. 19: Heavy electrical equipment such as traction motors, generators and control gears worth Rs. 2.99 crores manufactured for the Railways by the State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bhopal, are lying unlifted at Bhopal because they turned out to be in excess of the Railways’ requirements following the revision of the loco manufacturing programme. The Punjab Electricity Board is not able to lift equipment worth Rs. 52 lakhs consisting of transformers “due to paucity of funds”.

Disclosing this in the Lok Sabha to-day, Mr. A.C. George, Union Minister of State for Industry and Civil Supplies, said the BHEL was discussing this with the Railways and the Punjab Board.

The Minister was replying to a calling attention notice on the reported accumulation of heavy electrical equipment worth about Rs. 14 crores with the BHEL, Bhopal. He informed the House that the Government was contemplating the inclusion of a penalty clause in case of failure to lift equipment manufactured against orders by the BHEL.

Mr. George pointed out later the problems faced by the BHEL units on account of the heavy overdues from the State Electricity Boards amouting to Rs. 114 crores out of which the share of the Bhopal unit was Rs. 35 crores. But he added that these heavy overdues had not hampered the Bhopal unit’s production programme.

