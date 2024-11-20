 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | BHEL equipment made for Rys. lie unlifted
Premium

Published - November 20, 2024 03:44 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 19: Heavy electrical equipment such as traction motors, generators and control gears worth Rs. 2.99 crores manufactured for the Railways by the State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bhopal, are lying unlifted at Bhopal because they turned out to be in excess of the Railways’ requirements following the revision of the loco manufacturing programme. The Punjab Electricity Board is not able to lift equipment worth Rs. 52 lakhs consisting of transformers “due to paucity of funds”.

Disclosing this in the Lok Sabha to-day, Mr. A.C. George, Union Minister of State for Industry and Civil Supplies, said the BHEL was discussing this with the Railways and the Punjab Board.

The Minister was replying to a calling attention notice on the reported accumulation of heavy electrical equipment worth about Rs. 14 crores with the BHEL, Bhopal. He informed the House that the Government was contemplating the inclusion of a penalty clause in case of failure to lift equipment manufactured against orders by the BHEL.

Mr. George pointed out later the problems faced by the BHEL units on account of the heavy overdues from the State Electricity Boards amouting to Rs. 114 crores out of which the share of the Bhopal unit was Rs. 35 crores. But he added that these heavy overdues had not hampered the Bhopal unit’s production programme.

Published - November 20, 2024 03:44 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.