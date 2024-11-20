ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | England-India air route
Published - November 20, 2024 02:22 am IST

In a speech which was broadcast last night dealing with the imperial airship policy, Sir William Braacker said that in the coming year Rs. 33 would reconnoitre the route to India in preparation for an England-India service. Two new airships (mentioned on 19th September, 5th and 8th November), one of which was being erected by a private firm and the other by Government factories would carry 100 passengers and 5 tons load including mail and be capable of remaining in air for 80 hours and reaching India with only one intermediate stop for refuelling. Each of the new airships will have seven engines totalling 4,200 horse power.

