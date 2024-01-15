GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Work of Red Cross at Katpadi praised
Premium

January 15, 2024 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST

Vellore, Jan. 12: Commending the valuable contribution made by the Swedish Red Cross Industries at Katpadi to the global effort made in rehabilitating the physically handicapped people, Count Lewenhaupt, Swedish Ambassador to India, described the project as a true compassionate undertaking in conformity with the ideals of the Red Cross to be in the forefront of the humanitarian movement to bring relief to the suffering people.

Speaking on the occasion of the tenth anniversary celebrations of the Industries, held to-day, he said the project symbolised the excellent Indo-Swedish co-operation.

Referring to the notable work done by the Indian Red Cross Society in the sphere of rehabilitation of disabled persons, he said the Swedish Red Cross worked in close co-operation with the Indian Society in its efforts to fight leprosy.

Mr. Olof Stroh, Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross, Stockholm, who also participated in the function said that India had the proper climate for starting rehabilitation industries in view of the good response from the people and also the authorities. He recalled how a band of workers including Dr. Paul Brand, formerly of the Christian Medical College Hospital, and Mr. T.N. Jagadisan, of the Hind Kusht Nivaran Sangh, made efforts to make the project a success. He presented medals and plaques on behalf of the Swedish Red Cross to the Board of Trustees, the District Collector and others who were associated with the project.

Earlier, Countess Lewenhaupi gave away presents to the workers who have completed 10 years of service in the project.

