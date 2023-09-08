HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Big powers offer to aid Bangla and Pak. in repatriation
Premium

September 08, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST

New Delhi, Sept. 7: A number of countries including the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union have offered to participate in an international effort under the auspices of the United Nations for assisting Pakistan and Bangladesh in transporting and rehabilitating their respective nationals covered by the three-way repatriation agreement. The U.N. Secretary-General, Dr. Kurt Waldheim who has been taking a keen interest in the settlement of these humanitarian problems in the sub-continent, has named Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees with headquarters in Geneva and Mr. Robert Jackson, Under Secretary-General for Special U.N. Operations in Dacca, as his representatives for working out an integrated transportation plan in consultation with India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in terms of the Delhi agreement. While it is relatively easy for India to move the 91,000 Pakistani POWs and civilian internees by train from their present detention camps, the main burden of organising the transportation by sea of the Bengalis and non-Bengalis in either direction around Sri Lanka falls on Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.