September 08, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:31 am IST

Geneva, Sept. 6: The Council of the League of Nations has decided to send to the Conference of Ambassadors the whole minutes of today’s proceedings including the important reply of the Council to the Ambassadors’ telegram in which the Council makes a number of suggestions as a basis for the settlement of the Italo-Greek conflict including a deposit of 50 million lire with the Swiss Bank by Greece as security against the payment of eventual indemnities, and reference of the indemnity question to the International Court of Justice.

