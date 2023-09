September 07, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

(Reuter’s Special Service.)

LONDON, Sept. 5.

The Great Indian Peninsula Railways has ordered from Cammel Lairds 77 meter and trailer coaches in connection with the company’s scheme for the electrification of Bombay and suburban lines similar in design to those recently supplied.

