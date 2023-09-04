ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. agrees to put off Cr. P.C. debate
Premium

September 04, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

New Delhi, Sept. 3: The Lok Sabha to-day decided to post-pone consideration of the Code of Criminal Procedure Bill in the next session of Parliament. During the resumed debate on the Bill, several Opposition members, including Mr. A.B. Vajpayee (Jan Sangh) and Mr. Madhu Limaye (SP) took exception to a move for the reconsideration of Clause 125 of the Cr.P.C. which had already been adopted by the House. Before the House could decide on the Government’s move for a reconsideration of the clause, Mr. Ram Nivas Mirdha, Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the Government had no objection to taking up the Bill in the next session of Parliament. The Speaker, Mr. G.S. Dhillon announced that further discussion would be taken up at the next session. Earlier, as soon as the consideration of the 484 clauses of the Bill was completed and the House was proceeding to the third reading of the Bill, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. K. Raghuramaiah moved that the discussions on the Bill be adjourned for an hour because the Government wanted to have a second look at Clause 125, which had already been passed. Clause 125 related to the maintenance of wives, children and parents in case of neglect. Muslim League members had opposed it on the ground that it offended the Muslim personal law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US