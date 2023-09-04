September 04, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

New Delhi, Sept. 3: The Lok Sabha to-day decided to post-pone consideration of the Code of Criminal Procedure Bill in the next session of Parliament. During the resumed debate on the Bill, several Opposition members, including Mr. A.B. Vajpayee (Jan Sangh) and Mr. Madhu Limaye (SP) took exception to a move for the reconsideration of Clause 125 of the Cr.P.C. which had already been adopted by the House. Before the House could decide on the Government’s move for a reconsideration of the clause, Mr. Ram Nivas Mirdha, Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the Government had no objection to taking up the Bill in the next session of Parliament. The Speaker, Mr. G.S. Dhillon announced that further discussion would be taken up at the next session. Earlier, as soon as the consideration of the 484 clauses of the Bill was completed and the House was proceeding to the third reading of the Bill, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. K. Raghuramaiah moved that the discussions on the Bill be adjourned for an hour because the Government wanted to have a second look at Clause 125, which had already been passed. Clause 125 related to the maintenance of wives, children and parents in case of neglect. Muslim League members had opposed it on the ground that it offended the Muslim personal law.

