The earthquake catastrophe
Premium

September 04, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

London, Sept. 3: An Osaka officer who flew over Tokio and the stricken districts states the Imperial Palace is safe and only partially damaged. Tokio is devastated except two wards and parts of two others. Nearly all concrete brick buildings have collapsed. The tidal wave flooded out one ward and not a single house is visible in Amakusa. The Yokosuka Marine station appears entirely destroyed. The holiday resort, the sacred island of Ezoshima and Kamakura district are submerged. The Airman says it was difficult to fly over the city owing to the intensity of the flames and suffocating smoke. No serious damage is reported at Nikko where the Emperor is staying. The Imperial Palace has been thrown open to refugees. There is no news of the safety of foreign diplomatic representatives, nor of any of the foreign residents in Tokio.

