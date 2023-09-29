HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | Russia to give India two million tonnes of grain
Premium

September 29, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST

New Delhi, Sept. 28: The Soviet Union has offered to supply two million tonnes of foodgrains, including a certain amount of rice, on a loan basis and the Government of India has accepted the offer. The Union Food Secretary, Mr. G.C.L. Joneja, who announced this at a hurriedly convened press conference, expressed confidence that with this and the arrival of supplies contracted for in the U.S. the present crisis could be tided over. The Soviet offer was conveyed early this week by Mr. Brezhnev, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, in a letter to the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi. The letter said: “Taking into account India’s food difficulties caused by the unfavourable weather conditions and being guided by the aspiration to develop friendly Soviet-Indian relations, the Soviet Government is willing to supply to India two million tonnes of foodgrains, including a certain amount of rice, on a loan basis. The despatch of the foodgrains can be started immediately if the offer is acceptable to the Government of India.” The Government of India, while accepting the offer, has conveyed its warm appreciation of the friendly gesture to Mr. Brezhnev and the Soviet Government. Mr. Joneja said the terms of repayment and other details were yet to be worked out. He was therefore, not in a position now to say whether India would repay in the form of foodgrains. In reply to another question, he said the Soviet Union had made the offer “on its own” and India had not made any approach to it for grains.

