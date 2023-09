September 29, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

Lucknow, Sept. 28: There is heavy flood in Goomti causing havoc. Water is constantly on the increase since Monday last. Roads were breached in several places and communication was stopped. Colvin Talukdas School, Moti Mahal and Chatramanzil and numerous other bungalows are submerged half under water. The inmates are safe. No loss of life is reported. Three detached sections of the city are under water and mud houses have collapsed.