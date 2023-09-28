September 28, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

The Hon. Bench Magistrate, Egmore for the last two weeks disposed of more than 150 cases in which cyclists were prosecuted for riding after sunset without red reflectors. The plea generally put up by the accused was that they were not aware of the existence of the bye-law requiring them to do so or that reflectors were not available in the market. Since these offences were brought before them for the first time, the Magistrate imposed only nominal fines between four annas and eight annas.

