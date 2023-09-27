September 27, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

Aboard USS New Orleans, Sept. 26: The Skylab-2 astronauts returned to earth to-day from history’s longest space mission, a 59-and-a-half-day odyssey of science. Officials said astronauts Alan Bean, Jack Lousma and Owen Garriott appeared in “excellent condition” after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean to complete a space voyage of more than 38 million km. The spacemen guided their partially crippled Apollo command ship to 22-20 GMT (03 50 IST) landing in the sea, 360 km south-west of San Diego, California. All the three astronauts were able to climb out of their spacecraft after it was lifted onto the deck of the recovery ship. They walked to chairs on a nearby platform with unsteady, hesitant steps but smiled and waved at sailors, crowded nearby for a look at them. Doctors had warned that they could suffer from dizziness and possibly nausea because of their long exposure to the weightlessness of space. But the three men, other than an unsteady walk, appeared healthy and in better shape than the Skylab-1 men who ended a 28-day mission on June 22. The return to earth went smoothly despite a communications failure which prevented the astronauts from hearing radio calls from Mission Control after their spacecraft was descending by a parachute. Bean, Garriott and Lousma, unable to hear the Mission Control, radioed “in the blind” that they were feeling fine.

