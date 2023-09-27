HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Skylab astronauts return to Earth from longest mission
Premium

September 27, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST

Aboard USS New Orleans, Sept. 26: The Skylab-2 astronauts returned to earth to-day from history’s longest space mission, a 59-and-a-half-day odyssey of science. Officials said astronauts Alan Bean, Jack Lousma and Owen Garriott appeared in “excellent condition” after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean to complete a space voyage of more than 38 million km. The spacemen guided their partially crippled Apollo command ship to 22-20 GMT (03 50 IST) landing in the sea, 360 km south-west of San Diego, California. All the three astronauts were able to climb out of their spacecraft after it was lifted onto the deck of the recovery ship. They walked to chairs on a nearby platform with unsteady, hesitant steps but smiled and waved at sailors, crowded nearby for a look at them. Doctors had warned that they could suffer from dizziness and possibly nausea because of their long exposure to the weightlessness of space. But the three men, other than an unsteady walk, appeared healthy and in better shape than the Skylab-1 men who ended a 28-day mission on June 22. The return to earth went smoothly despite a communications failure which prevented the astronauts from hearing radio calls from Mission Control after their spacecraft was descending by a parachute. Bean, Garriott and Lousma, unable to hear the Mission Control, radioed “in the blind” that they were feeling fine.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.