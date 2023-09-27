ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Return to pre-war rates
September 27, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

Bombay, Sept. 26: The Committee of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber in a letter have drawn the attention of the Government of India to the advisability of removing the fictitious ratio of two shillings gold to a rupee from the coinage and paper currency act and of reverting to the pre-war gold parity of rupees. They point out that such fluctuations have a demoralising effect on Indian Overseas buyers and therefore exert a most unfavourable influence on the export trade. The Committee consider that most serious harm is done to India’s export trade and therefore to the Indian producers, by continuing on the statute book a ratio which has now been conclusively proved to be entirely out of line with Indian economic conditions.

