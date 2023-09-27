September 27, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

Bombay, Sept. 26: The Committee of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber in a letter have drawn the attention of the Government of India to the advisability of removing the fictitious ratio of two shillings gold to a rupee from the coinage and paper currency act and of reverting to the pre-war gold parity of rupees. They point out that such fluctuations have a demoralising effect on Indian Overseas buyers and therefore exert a most unfavourable influence on the export trade. The Committee consider that most serious harm is done to India’s export trade and therefore to the Indian producers, by continuing on the statute book a ratio which has now been conclusively proved to be entirely out of line with Indian economic conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT