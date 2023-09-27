HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Return to pre-war rates
Premium

September 27, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST

Bombay, Sept. 26: The Committee of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber in a letter have drawn the attention of the Government of India to the advisability of removing the fictitious ratio of two shillings gold to a rupee from the coinage and paper currency act and of reverting to the pre-war gold parity of rupees. They point out that such fluctuations have a demoralising effect on Indian Overseas buyers and therefore exert a most unfavourable influence on the export trade. The Committee consider that most serious harm is done to India’s export trade and therefore to the Indian producers, by continuing on the statute book a ratio which has now been conclusively proved to be entirely out of line with Indian economic conditions.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.