Fifty years ago | Dalai Lama’s visit to Europe: China’s protest
September 22, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

New Delhi, Sept 21: The Dalai Lama is leaving next week on a private visit to ten West European countries to meet prominent religious heads like the Pope and the Archbishop of Canterbury and establish contact with cultural and humanitarian institutions which have been taking a sympathetic interest in the plight of the Tibetan people. It will be his third visit abroad since he left Tibet in 1959 in the wake of the Chinese repression and sought asylum in India. In its characteristically arrogant and irrational way, China is angry with India for allowing the Dalai Lama to go abroad again, rather than with the countries that will be receiving him with all the courtesies due to a spiritual and temporal head.

Related Topics

From the Archives

