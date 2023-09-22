HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Dalai Lama’s visit to Europe: China’s protest
Premium

September 22, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST

New Delhi, Sept 21: The Dalai Lama is leaving next week on a private visit to ten West European countries to meet prominent religious heads like the Pope and the Archbishop of Canterbury and establish contact with cultural and humanitarian institutions which have been taking a sympathetic interest in the plight of the Tibetan people. It will be his third visit abroad since he left Tibet in 1959 in the wake of the Chinese repression and sought asylum in India. In its characteristically arrogant and irrational way, China is angry with India for allowing the Dalai Lama to go abroad again, rather than with the countries that will be receiving him with all the courtesies due to a spiritual and temporal head.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.