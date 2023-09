September 22, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

London, Sept. 21: A Riga message from Moscow states that Russian subscriptions to Japanese relief fund have ceased and some subscribers are demanding return of their money; following the official statement that the Russian steamer ‘Lenin’ carrying medical supplies to the sufferers from earthquake has been ordered to leave Japan as she is suspected of carrying out communist propaganda. The crew of another Soviet ship have been forbidden to land.

