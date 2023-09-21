HamberMenu
A hundred years ago | Indian students
Premium

September 21, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST

(Associated Special Service)

London, Sept. 19.

The present large influx of Indian students is accentuating the dissatisfaction of the University and other Educational authorities at the absence of the decision of the Government of India on the proposal of the Lytton Committee, published a year ago, with regard to the abolition and replacement of the Indian Students Department. Uncertainty in this matter introduces a further element of difficulty and perplexity to problem. It is urged that in the interest of the students themselves, a prompt decision is necessary and should be facilitated by Lord Lytton’s pressure in India.

