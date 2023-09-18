September 18, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Jerusalem, Sept. 17: According to an authoritative report a revolution has broken out in Trans-Jordania against Emir Abdullah, to whom the British Government had recently granted control of territory which was geographically part of the Palestine Mandate but was made a stepping stone in the British policy of facilitating the formation of an independent Arab configuration. Abdullah who is the son of Hussein of Hedjaz and brother of Feisul of Iraq led armies during the great war against the Turks. Abdullah’s official organ recently foreshadowed a campaign for the establishment of a Caliphate in Mecca, claiming the right to settle the personality of Caliph on the ground that Arabs were present day guardians of Islam.