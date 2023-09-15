HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | Untouchability: Giri for capital punishment
Premium

September 15, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST

Hyderabad, Sept. 14: Expressing grave concern at the prevalence of the evil of untouchability, particularly in the rural areas, the President, Mr. V.V. Giri, to-day advocated capital punishment to those who practised untouchability. Those who practised untouchability or perpetuated any disability based on caste should be branded the biggest enemies of society and dealt with as such. Very severe and deterrent punishment must be meted out to them, he said. He suggested amendment of the relevant provisions of the Constitution to provide for capital punishment to them. Mr. Giri was inaugurating this morning the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Chikkadpalli. Stating that the practise of untouchability was a cancer which would destroy our socialist democracy, Mr. Giri said, “Unless we remove it lock, stock and barrel, we will not be able to realise our ideals of prosperous India in a peaceful world. We shall forfeit all our claims to be champions of the oppressed people, everywhere. Nearer home, we failed to show the same concern for the weaker sections in society.” The President said that the raising of the standard of life of the Scheduled Castes and other backward communities was a Herculean task.

