HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Leader’s speech
Premium

September 15, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST

London, Sept. 14: In the course of an address delivered yesterday at Newcastle, Mr. Arthur Henderson, Chief Whip of the Labour Party in the House of Commons, used language pregnant with meaning for Indians. Outlining the policy that Labour would pursue if in power Mr. Henderson declared: As an indication of Labour’s desire, to restore free flow of trade and commerce, a policy of open door should be applied to all non-self-governing British possessions. That statement can only mean that Labour on coming into power would insist upon India, Ceylon and other non-self-governing units of the Empire remaining free trade countries.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.