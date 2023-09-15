September 15, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST

London, Sept. 14: In the course of an address delivered yesterday at Newcastle, Mr. Arthur Henderson, Chief Whip of the Labour Party in the House of Commons, used language pregnant with meaning for Indians. Outlining the policy that Labour would pursue if in power Mr. Henderson declared: As an indication of Labour’s desire, to restore free flow of trade and commerce, a policy of open door should be applied to all non-self-governing British possessions. That statement can only mean that Labour on coming into power would insist upon India, Ceylon and other non-self-governing units of the Empire remaining free trade countries.