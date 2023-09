September 14, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

Geneva, Sept. 11: British and other cities of the League expenditure will be interested to learn from the Secretary-General Drummond’s statement that the budget committee expenses of the Secretariat are being reduced by thirteen per cent compared with the past year and the general expenditure for the International Labour Office by eighteen per cent. Secretary-General Drummond has declared that further reductions are impossible.

