September 13, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST

Santiago (Chile), Sept. 12: The Chilean armed forces radio to-day officially announced the death of President Salvador Allende. A communique issued by the military junta said that the head of State’s death by suicide had been confirmed by the coroner and that a private funeral was held to-day at noon attended by members of Dr. Allende’s family. All activities — commerce, industry, schools — were paralysed to-day and it was difficult to bury the dead, although the military promised to aid persons properly identified who ask for help. Only one photographer, Juan Enrique Lira of El Mercurio, was allowed by the military to see the body of the President lying on a sofa above a blood-soaked rug in the ruins of the Moneda presidential palace. The military junta closed the Congress. Numerous fatalities had been reported unofficially since the coup began yesterday. The new military authorities declined to give any figures on dead and injured. But, according to unofficial sources as many as 500 persons may have been killed in the revolt. Communications with the outside world, cut yesterday morning when the military junta made its move against the first freely elected marxist Head of State in South America, were restored in the evening. The armed forces totally controlled the country and the “people had nothing to fear” from the new Government that “took power to restore normalcy in the country without violence, and to re-establish the national economy”, Chilean radio announced. The soldiers said that they had no intention of suppressing the country’s institutions, which would be restored as soon as possible when “certain constitutional problems have been settled.”