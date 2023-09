September 13, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

Calcutta, September 12: The Calcutta Corporation at their meeting to-day unanimously adopted the recommendations of the special committee appointed to consider and report on the proposals of the new Howrah Bridge Finance Committee with special reference to the proposed levy on the rate-payers of Calcutta and the neighbouring municipalities.

