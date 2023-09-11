September 11, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 01:46 am IST

Washington, Sept. 10: The American Academy of Sciences has warned its Soviet counterpart that it will refuse to engage in scientific exchanges and participate in joint ventures with the Soviet Union if the latter’s harassment of dissident Russian scientists, like Mr. Andrel Sakharov continues.

At the same time the head of the Congressional Committee which has a say in passing legislation extending trade terms favourable to the Soviet Union has said that the committee would oppose such liberalisation of trade if the Soviet Union continues to persecute Mr. Sakharov and Nobel prize winning novelist Alexander Solshenitzyn. Strong forces in both houses of Congress have already given notice that they will oppose the Nixon Administrative’s proposal to give the most favoured nation treatment to the Soviet Union, if Moscow does not cease to harass its Jewish minorities.

Since detente became the fashion among the Big Powers both the Soviet Union and the U.S. have set great store by trade and scientific exchanges and several promises and agreements have been executed in these two fields. But the U.S. Science Academy’s statement yesterday has raised the spectre of a clear conflict between the Nixon Administration’s objective which is a rapid normalisation of relations with the Soviet Union, and the scientific community’s belief that this should not be achieved, irrespective of the cost.

Mr. Sakharov, who is the father of Soviet hydrogen bomb has been under the shadow ever since he issued a manifesto calling for the restoration of intellectual freedom and human rights in the Soviet Union and during the last two weeks came under even more severe criticism and threats both by the Soviet Government and the Soviet Academy of Sciences, after he recently warned that western nations should demand the democratisation of the Soviet society as the price for the East-West detente Moscow seeks.

