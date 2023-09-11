Rangoon, Sept. 10: The Government of Burma have cancelled the orders passed in 1907 and 1919 prohibiting the admission of certain news papers into the schools and have given discretion to the Headmasters with regard to this matter.
September 11, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 01:43 am IST
