October 09, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST

Tel Aviv, Oct. 8

Israeli tanks to-day forced the Syrian army to retreat and pushed Egyptian forces back to the Suez Canal. Israel’s military chief announced, but advancing Israelis stopped short of crossing the waterway.

“We are continuing our counter-attack..... We are moving from our territory against the other side..... The next days will see the direction and results,” declared the Chief of Staff Gen. David Elazar.

A few Syrian and Egyptian units were holding out inside Israeli territory but we will attack the enemy until we break their bones, Gen. Elazar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called the West Asia war that exploded on Saturday the war of judgement.

We have managed to destroy many hundreds of Syrian tanks on the Golan heights and many hundreds of Egyptian tanks in the Sinai.... We have shot down the enemy planes on both fronts, the General told a press conference.

Reports said that in some places, Syrian infantry had already withdrawn to behind the 1967 ceasefire line.

Sinai will soon be totally under Israel’s control again, a senior Air Force officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT