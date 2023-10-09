October 09, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST

The following G.O. has been issued on the question of sterilising drinking water.

The question of sterilising drinking water by chlorination has been engaging the attention of the Government for some time past.

The Government understand that chlorine is not manufactured in India. In December 1922, at the instance of the Public Health Board, a Committee consisting of the Director of Public Health and the Director of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine was appointed to conduct experiments on the use of ‘stabilised bleach’ for chlorination of drinking water. The results of the experiments made are embodied in the report of the Committee, printed as appendix to this order. On a consideration of this report, the Public Health Board has recommended the use of ‘stabilised bleach’. Local boards and Municipal councils are accordingly advised to make use of ‘stabilised bleach’.