HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Drinking water
Premium

October 09, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST

The following G.O. has been issued on the question of sterilising drinking water.

The question of sterilising drinking water by chlorination has been engaging the attention of the Government for some time past.

The Government understand that chlorine is not manufactured in India. In December 1922, at the instance of the Public Health Board, a Committee consisting of the Director of Public Health and the Director of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine was appointed to conduct experiments on the use of ‘stabilised bleach’ for chlorination of drinking water. The results of the experiments made are embodied in the report of the Committee, printed as appendix to this order. On a consideration of this report, the Public Health Board has recommended the use of ‘stabilised bleach’. Local boards and Municipal councils are accordingly advised to make use of ‘stabilised bleach’.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.