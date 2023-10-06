ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Curzon’s speech
October 06, 2023 02:57 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

London, Oct. 5: Lord Curzon occupied a three hour sitting of the Conference this morning reviewing the foreign situation. The greater part of his speech was necessarily confidential as it supplemented the written communication of the past 2 years by giving delegates orally the inner history of that period and explaining the springs of British policy since 1921.

It was decided that certain parts of the speech relating to matters of urgent importance be published, but it was pointed out that this would be a departure from procedure of all previous conferences. It is announced that Lord Curzon’s speech at to-day’s conference will be published, except portions of a highly confidential character.

