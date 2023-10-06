October 06, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST

Washington, Oct. 4: The point that there could be no question of military parity between India and Pakistan has been conceded on behalf of the United States by its new Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, during his talks with the External Affairs Minister, Mr. Swaran Singh, here yesterday. The question of parity was raised by the Pakistan Prime Minister, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, in an interview given by him here during his recent visit. This matter reportedly figured at Mr. Swaran Singh’s talks with Dr. Kissinger yesterday. A clarification on U.S. policy was sought by Mr. Swaran Singh on the parity issue as well as arms aid to Pakistan. An assurance was given to him by Dr. Kissinger that the United States always recognised that India’s defence requirements were of a much higher order than those of Pakistan. He was also told that the United States Administration never supported the concept of equal military strength between the two countries. On the question of arms supply to Pakistan the U.S. side repeated its earlier assurance that “there is no change” in its present policy of strictly confining supplies only to non lethal items and spare parts to equipment already supplied.

The was no edition of The Hindu on October 6, 1973