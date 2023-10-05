HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | Tamil Nadu Govt. move to recover stolen idol
October 05, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST

Madras, Oct. 4

The Tamil Nadu Government has instructed the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. F. V. Arul, who is now in Paris attending the executive meeting of the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL), to move a resolution for taking steps with international help to recover the stolen ‘Nataraja’ idol from Sivapuram estimated to cost about ₹75 lakh. This 3,000-year old idol is now in the United States with an antique dealer. Mr. V. R. Nedunchezhian, Minister for Education and Tourism, gave this information while inaugurating the ‘Poompuhar handicrafts exhibition’ organised by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, at the Rajaji Hall. The Minister said the fact that there were serious attempts to prevent the idol from being returned to India showed that it was invaluable. He said the Handicrafts Development Corporation set up recently with a capital of ₹20 lakh would be extending loans to artisans to produce more goods both for export and internal distribution. Mr. Nedunchezhian said the State Tourist Department had drawn up a scheme to highlight the tourist attractions in each district. The Corporation would be asked to prepare miniatures of the tourist attractions for sale to the foreign tourists, he said.

