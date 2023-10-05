HamberMenu
A hundred years ago | Important conversations
October 05, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST

(Reuter’s Agency)

London, Oct. 3,

The conference has placed Mr. Davidson, the Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster in charge of publicity arrangements. He will attend meetings for this purpose. Questions of foreign affairs will be handled by the full conference. Other questions will be remitted in the first place to committees. In this category some matters like naturalisation of persons in the mandated territories, re-admission to British nationality of women who have married aliens, marriages with foreigners etc. The conference has decided to establish a general secretariat on which all delegates will be represented. It has been arranged that Mr. Davidson shall hold a conference once, perhaps twice, daily with the press representatives in the same way as was done at some of the conferences abroad.

