October 31, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - Cairo, Oct. 30

The Egyptian Government announced to-day that it will exchange war prisoners and wounded with Israel only “when the Israelis return to the October 22 ceasefire line.”

The statement implied Egypt would not agree to the exchange the Israelis have been demanding until the Israelis pull back to the positions held on the night the ceasefire went into effect.

The statement issued by the Government spokesman, Mr. Ahmed Anis, and broadcast by Cairo Radio said that Israel “asked through the International Observers Committee for lists of Israeli wounded and prisoners of war.”

The authoritative newspaper Al Ahram said the Egyptian decision to hand over the lists to-day was made because Cairo abided by the 1949 Geneva Convention on prisoners of war.

Al Ahram said the Egyptian decision followed contacts yesterday between the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the U.N. Secretary-General, Dr. Kurt Waldheim.

Al Ahram said the ceasefire lines of October 22 were well known to both the United States and the Soviet Union and there was no disagreement between the two super powers on their definition.

Egypt holds that some Israeli military moves on the west bank of the Suez Canal were made after the October 22 ceasefire deadline in breach of the truce.

The Israeli Defence Minister, General Moshe Dayan, however, told the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) that Israel and Egypt had agreed on exchange of wounded prisoners of war and the first Israeli to be released under the agreement was handed over to-day.