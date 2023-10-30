October 30, 2023 03:50 am | Updated 02:59 am IST

Cairo, Oct. 29: The Egyptian President, Mr. Anwar Sadat, has sent a message to President Nixon, the authoritative newspaper Al Ahram said to-day. The message on which the paper did not elaborate, was taken by the acting Foreign Minister, Mr. Ismail Fahmi, when he left Cairo for Washington last night on a special mission to discuss implementation of the Security Council resolutions on West Asia. Mr. Fahmi is likely to seek U.S. help to get Israel to withdraw from all territory occupied in the last two Arab-Israeli wars. He will have talks with the U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger. In Washington, where Mr. Fahmi will arrive to-morrow, the State Department said the talks were requested by Egypt. A Beirut newspaper reported to-day that the Soviet Union, in agreement with the United States had assured Egypt of an Israeli withdrawal from all Sinai before the start of enlarged West Asian peace talks between the antagonists in the region. The Israeli withdrawal was part of an overall Soviet-American plan aimed at a lasting settlement to the conflict, it said. The enlarged peace talks, the paper said, might be held in Washington, with both American and Soviet delegates attending. Information in Cairo indicated the possibility of two different negotiating sessions before the enlarged peace talks. The first round would include the Soviet Union, the U.S. and Egypt and the second the same two Super Powers and Israel. Several Arab States and the Palestinian resistance movement might participate in the first round of discussions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.