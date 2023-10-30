October 30, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 02:58 am IST

A Capetown Correspondent writes to the “Manchester Guardian”: Professor Klein and Dr. Fisher, the two German scientists who have been engaged for the past year or two in applying the “Bayer 95” treatment for sleeping sickness in Northern Rhodesia and the Congo, have now arrived in Johannesburg. Professor Klein was the director of the German Sleeping Sickness Commission in East Africa, and his colleague Dr. Fisher was identified with it. Professor Klein spoke highly of the results of their investigations, the success of which, he said, was reflected by the large number of cures effected.

