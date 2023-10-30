HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | A cure for sleeping sickness
Premium

October 30, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST

A Capetown Correspondent writes to the “Manchester Guardian”: Professor Klein and Dr. Fisher, the two German scientists who have been engaged for the past year or two in applying the “Bayer 95” treatment for sleeping sickness in Northern Rhodesia and the Congo, have now arrived in Johannesburg. Professor Klein was the director of the German Sleeping Sickness Commission in East Africa, and his colleague Dr. Fisher was identified with it. Professor Klein spoke highly of the results of their investigations, the success of which, he said, was reflected by the large number of cures effected.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.