October 27, 2023 03:46 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - United Nations, Oct. 26

The first units of a U.N. military force, ordered to police the West Asia ceasefire, flew from Cyprus to Egypt to-day aboard British jets, a U.N. spokesman said.

A British Government offer of seven planes to airlift Austrian, Finnish and Swedish troops, now in the U.N. Cyprus Peace-keeping Force, has been accepted, he announced.

The Security Council yesterday approved a resolution calling for the formation of a new U.N. Emergency Force and specifying that, like other such peace-keeping forces, it would not include men from the United States, the Soviet Union or the three permanent members of the Council. As the Secretary-General, Dr. Kurt Waldheim, canvassed other U.N. members for the new force, the Council authorised him to get things moving by sending to Cairo 897 men from the 3,000-man U.N. Peace-keeping Force stationed on Cyprus since 1964.

