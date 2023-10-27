ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | New Bill being drafted
October 27, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Calcutta, Oct. 26

A Press Communique has been issued by the Government of Bengal with reference to the Calcutta Corporation’s inquiry as to whether Government was irrevocably committed to the construction of a Cantilever Bridge across the Hooghly between Calcutta and Howrah. The Communique recalls that the Committee of engineers appointed in 1921 unanimously favoured a Cantilever Bridge and that the Committee subsequently appointed to consider the finance indicated that it would be financially possible to construct it.

