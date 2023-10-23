ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Egypt and Israel end 17-day war
October 23, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Beirut, Oct. 22:

The United Nations ceasefire ending the 17-day war between Israel and Egypt officially went into effect on Monday night. At 22-42 hours I.S.T., an Israeli war correspondent reported from the frontline: “The central sector of the Suez Canal is quiet.” The Egyptian Military Command ordered a ceasefire at 22-22 hours I.S.T., Cairo Radio said.

Earlier, both Israel and Egypt had accepted a joint Soviet-American resolution adopted by the U.N. Security Council calling for an “in-place” ceasefire and peace negotiations. Syria, the main combatant on Israel’s northern front, was silent on the resolution as the ceasefire deadline passed.

An hour before the ceasefire went into effect, Damascus radio said the ceasefire conditions had been studied by Syrian leaders. It gave no indication of Syria’s intentions.

The broadcast gave the details of the Security Council proposal, and said it had been accepted by Egyptian President Sadat after careful study.

Iraq, with 12,000 troops helping the Syrians in the north, has rejected the ceasefire, while Jordan, which also has forces in this sector, has accepted it. The Palestine Liberation Organisation (Arab Commando movement) announced that it would continue the armed struggle against Israel.

A high-ranking Israeli military officer said in Tel Aviv: “There is no ceasefire on the Syrian front.”

