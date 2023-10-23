HamberMenu
A hundred years ago | India and the Empire
October 23, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - London, Oct. 22:

Reuter understands that Dr. Sapru had a cordial interview with the Duke of Devonshire to-day, the latter promising to support Dr. Sapru’s proposals mentioned in the recent cables in the matter of the status of Indians overseas. Pourperiers between Dr. Sapru and Gen. Smuts have not definitely broken down and according to present indications, a position seems to be crystalising in which South Africa may be isolated against the rest of the Empire on the Indian question. It is understood that Gen. Smuts categorically refused to agree to Dr. Sapru’s proposal while Dr. Sapru decisively rejected the counter proposals put forth by Gen. Smuts.

